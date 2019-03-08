HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A warning for Residents in Hancock County: Be on alert tonight for the West Nile virus.

Several samples collected from a mosquito pool on July 25 at the city of Findlay's Swale Park tested as positive for West Nile Virus.

Health commissioner Karim Baroudi said in the Midwest, positive tests samples are pretty much expected now-a-days, but these positives have come in about a month earlier than usual.

He said the health department is currently spraying the park, and is going door to door at neighboring homes to inform residents.

Baourdi says about 1 out of every 150 people infected with West Nile will show severe symptoms, but most will not even notice any symptoms at all.

He said West Nile is considered a backyard problem, meaning people contract it while at home.

So during mosquito breeding months, people should wear repellent, limit activities during dusk and dawn, and to make sure you have no standing water on your property.

"Even the little amount of standing water you have in the back yard, you don't think much about it, breeds a lot of mosquitoes. Especially the West Nile virus carrying mosquitoes, they like small bodies of water, standing water for breeding," Hancock Public Health Commissioner Baourdi.

So, of course if you live in Hancock County, or really anywhere in Northwest Ohio, and at any point over the next few months feel any of the symptoms of West Nile virus, you should go get checked out by your primary care provider just to be safe.