Can you make T-Pain 'laff'? Laffy Taffy joke contest to offer $5K grand prize

101 of the best jokes will be printed on candy wrappers, with a grand prize winner chosen by T-Pain.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on WTOL sister-station KARE on Oct. 30, 2018.  

Do you have a funny bone? Try your luck in the Laffy Taffy joke-writing contest, "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper," the brand's first contest of its kind in decades. 

Now through September 16, jokesters can submit their best "dad jokes" for a chance to be featured on the famous candy wrappers. 101 winning jokes will hit the shelves nationwide, but only one winner will win the grand prize of $5,000. 

All jokes will be read and judged by Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain, who will decide the winners of the competition and the next generation of Laffy Taffy jokes.

Hoping to win the "best laff"? Click here to submit your joke. 

