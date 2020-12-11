Huge alligator spotted taking a stroll on Naples golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — Sure, alligators in Florida aren't a new thing, but it's still always surprising when you get a glimpse of a huge one.
One such "monster" was caught on camera roaming the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.
The big guy was also apparently caught on video, too. NBC 2 says the country club is located on Double Eagle Trail off Randall Boulevard.
- Eta isn't the only storm; NHC also tracking another storm and one possible system
- Tampa Bay begins cleanup in aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta
- Florida Gov. DeSantis pushes 'anti-mob' proposal in response to protests
- 1 person dead after crews respond to report of electrocution in Bradenton Beach during Tropical Storm Eta
- Southwest Airlines coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter