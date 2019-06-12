OHIO, USA — Most people in their lifetime have turned to Google for answers.

But have you ever wondered what’s the most googled ‘Should I” question is in your state?

Don’t ponder the thought too hard. In partnership with All Home Connected, the folks over at AT&T surveyed google trends and released a complete list Wednesday.

The questions were broken down into four categories, health/body and appearance, financial/ technology, life decisions and miscellaneous.

“Should I quit my job” is Ohio’s most searched “Should I” question.

Some of the other responses included move, care, break up with my boyfriend and diet just to name a few.

The most popular answer across the United States is “Should I move,” with people in 11 states googling it the most, according to the results.

