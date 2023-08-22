Body found in abandoned Milton Center home initially believed to be child, confirmed by coroner to be cat

Workers cleaning a vacant Sugar St. home believed they found a child's body in a crawlspace. An investigation determined it was a cat, the Wood County sheriff said.

MILTON CENTER, Ohio — An investigation in the small town of Milton Center caused a stir Tuesday morning when residents saw what appeared to be a crime scene on Sugar Street.

A WTOL 11 viewer called in a tip, saying that she had seen the Wood County Sheriff's Office and the coroner investigating an abandoned house in her neighborhood where she said a grisly discovery had been made.

The woman said the house had been long vacant and workers were trying to clean up the house and she was concerned by what she had heard. The workers believed they had found the body of a 4-year-old child inside the house and reported it to the authorities, who opened an investigation.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn told WTOL 11 that his office and the coroner responded to the scene.

"We initially thought it might have been a child the way it showed up in the crawlspace," Washylyshyn said. "And the coroner came out and determined it was a cat."

The cat's cause of death has not been released.

