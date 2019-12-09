TOLEDO, Ohio — We all know that maintaining a healthy weight is important for our hearts. For those who are obese and want to make a change, a new study shows weight loss surgery might be more beneficial than just diet and exercise.

Matt Lenke was a completely different man just one year ago.

"I was 348 pounds," he said.

Now, he's about half that at 183 pounds. You can barely recognize him.

Matt said he got a wake up call around the time he turned 38.

"My mom had passed away when she was 38 and I was eight. At the time I was 38 and my son was eight," he explained.

Matt said his mother died due to complications with Type II diabetes. He knew he had to do something. Last September he had gastric bypass surgery and he hasn't looked back.

"Even bending over. Tying my shoes. That's nothing anymore. Walking up the steps. I can run up them now," said Matt.

Matt is even more encouraged by a new study recently published in JAMA. The team of researchers was led by Dr. Ali Aminian, associate professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. It followed more than 2,000 participants over eight years who had weight loss surgery and found deaths declined by 41%, compared to a group of 11,000 who didn't get the surgery. Heart-related events dropped by 39 percent.

Dr. Matthew Fourman is a Bariatric Surgeon for Mercy Health said weight loss surgery does more than just get people to eat less.

"There's neural hormonal changes in the gut. There's even changes in the gut bacteria after these surgeries. So there's a lot of other ways these surgeries work that diet and exercise don't do," he explained.

Dr. Fourman said weight loss surgery can work for people with a body mass index of more than 35, which is lower than you might think.

Dr. Fourman added you have to stick to a healthy diet and exercise regimen, like Matt, to get the intended results.

"I don't want to go back to that guy. He's gone," said Matt.