OREGON, Ohio — With the German American Festival (GAF) beginning Friday, law enforcement and community groups are reminding people of the other ways to get home after drinking.

Beer is one of the main attractions at the GAF and many people will be drinking but that doesn't mean they should drive home afterward.

Oregon police and other law enforcement will be on high alert for intoxicated drivers. Especially since the Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over campaign is going on until September 2.

They urge everyone who is thinking about drinking, to think about an alternate way home.

"If you think about it; if you feel different you're going to drive different. So even one drink, a lot of people will go out and say 'oh, I'm fine' I've only had one drink' but honestly, your reaction time is going to be so much slower," said Safe Communities Coordinator, Jamie Blazevich.

Some of the ways to get home include taxis or designated drivers. This year, Oregon's Cedar Creek Church location will also be home to pick-up and drop-off for ride-sharing apps.

"We don't want anybody to make a dumb decision, make a decision that would hurt other people and themselves. So, we're glad to have Uber and Lyft to come right next door to the festival so that people over there, if they're feeling like they drank too much or whatever, they don't have to think too much about just walking right across the property to pick up an Uber or Lyft," said Oregon Cedar Creek Church Pastor, Andy Rectenwald.

All of these options are available and will be easy for people to find.

Oregon Police say this is one of the bigger weekends where they see drinking and driving -- they want everyone to be alert, be safe, and to drive sober.

The main message is to remind people that drinking and driving is not worth it. It's all of our responsibilities to make sure we get ourselves and the people we love home safely.