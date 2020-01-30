WATERVILLE, Ohio — Drivers in Waterville will finally get to drive across the brand new Waterville Bridge Friday afternoon. City officials will officially cut the ribbon alongside ODOT at 11 a.m. but the bridge will not open to traffic until 2 p.m.

Crews worked on the new bridge for almost two years. Now come fall of 2020 the old bridge will be demolished piece by piece. The new bridge connects Lucas and Wood counties and will have a sidewalk and shared use path.

Traffic has been able to use the old bridge for the past year, despite being closed for part of the summer in 2018. Weather restrictions have also delayed construction. Downtown Waterville Businesses are hoping to see more traffic through town thanks to the new bridge.

"I'd say like two years it was really inconvenient when they closed down the bridge down in the summer time we were really slow. But all our customers come from Haskins, Perrysburg area so we're really excited," said Shawna Harris, a manager at Dale's Diner.

Aggie Alt opened her business, Old House, when the bridge began undergoing construction. She's excited to see how the new look will attract customers.

"I started after the bridge had been started, so I don't really know how it's going to increase but I think it's going to be terrific. I'm really looking forward to the grand opening! I think it will spur a new interest in Waterville," said

Alt.

Once the old bridge is completely demolished crews will then finish constructing the final look of the bridge.

