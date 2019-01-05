TOLEDO, Ohio — "I'm calling in reference to your federal student loans. I need to discuss your repayment options," said a woman identified as Karen Anderson in a voicemail.

The voicemail has reportedly been making its rounds.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay received that voicemail, which included a reference number.

Fay said the message sounded very convincing, but she doesn't have student loans.

Fay then went online and searched for the callback number and turns out, others received the very same voicemail with the very same reference number.

She decided to find out who is behind the call and called back.

The call began with a recorded message that said, in part, "All applicants must have a federal student aid ID to apply for department of education assistance programs."

No company name was given. As a caller, she was given three prompts. The only option that connected callers to a representative was aimed at those who identify as having student loan debt over $10,000.

A representative eventually said the company's name was National Student Loans and described the business as "a government program enrollment center for student loan forgiveness programs."

Callers would then be asked some questions about their debt and were told they may qualify for loan forgiveness up to 90 percent.

The company's website included a disclaimer that read, "National Student Loans is a private company and is not affiliated with the department of education or any academic or government entity."

The company charged a fee to apply for loan consolidation.

The U.S. Department of Education warns against debt-relief companies like this one. Representatives said that these are services you can manage yourself for free. They said that many times after you pay for these services, you're worse off.

You can learn more about managing student loan debt and avoiding scams on the Federal Student Aid website.