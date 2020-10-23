VERIFY: Live fact-checking the second presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what President Trump and Joe Biden are saying during the second and final presidential debate.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, for the second presidential debate.

The 90-minute event got underway at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the debate live on this page.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrower advantage in the battleground states that could decide the race. More than 42 million people have already cast their ballots. The debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, is a final chance for both men to make their case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Commission on Presidential Debates ruled that the second debate, which was supposed to have been held last week, would be virtual. Trump balked, leading to the cancellation of the debate and the two men holding dueling town halls last Thursday night instead, speaking at the same time more than 1,000 miles apart.

On Thursday night, in an effort to curtail interruptions, Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, the commission announced. The mute button won’t figure in the open discussion portion of the debate, but has drawn criticism from Trump.

CLAIM: Biden said, "The expectation is we'll have another 200,000 Americans dead in the time between now and the end of the year."

This claim is false.

This is based on outdated estimates from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics.

There were 222,977 U.S. deaths from coronavirus as of the night of the debate, according to Johns Hopkins University, so there would be an additional 94,000 deaths by the start of 2021 under the current estimate, not 200,000.

Sources: Institute for Health Metrics; Johns Hopkins University

CLAIM: Trump said, “If you notice the [COVID-19] mortality rate is down 85%.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that deaths caused by COVID-19 are down 85% from the spring peak. This isn’t the same as the mortality rate, which has not been tracked on a weekly or daily basis.The CDC has tracked provisional data on COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis since February.

The week of April 18 was the deadliest week so far during the United States’ bout with the coronavirus, in which 17,077 people died. On the week of October 10, 2,540 people died. That’s a drop of 85%. That data may change over time.

The CDC notes that the counts for recent weeks are incomplete as some states and localities take more than 10 days to count deaths and death certificates may take one to eight weeks to be completed.

Regardless if it remains close to 85% or not, it’s true that COVID-19 deaths have generally trended down since that April peak. However, this is not the same thing as “mortality rate,” which tracks the percentage of patients diagnosed with the disease who die from it.

Johns Hopkins’ data says the current observed mortality ratio in the United States is 2.7%. For what it’s worth, one of the earliest VERIFY stories on the coronavirus in January, before community transmission was reported in the United States, went over the COVID-19 mortality rate in China at the time. It was about 2%.