VERIFY: What are the laws for political-related calls and texts?

Your TV is inundated with political ads this time of the year. And now, so is your phone. Is this allowed?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day is Nov. 8. Are you noticing an increase in the number of political-related calls you're getting?

According to the Federal Communications Commission, calls and texts that are campaign-related are exempt from the Do Not Call List. But, there are specific rules under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that have to be followed.

What laws regulate political-related calls? The answer is complicated.

Calls to a cellphone that are prerecorded or auto-dialed are not allowed without consent. But auto-dialed or prerecorded calls to a landline are allowed without consent.

The FCC doesn't outline any rules if the call is a live person on the end of the line.

According to the FCC, all prerecorded calls must also include:

The identity of the person or business at the beginning of the message

Must state the official business name in the message

A provided phone number

Campaigns can also send text messages, even if you don't provide your phone number.

Campaign or political texts can be sent without consent as long as the sender doesn't use auto-dialing technology. The message must be sent manually.

For those who think they have received a call or text that does not comply with the rules, a complaint can be filed on the FCC's website.