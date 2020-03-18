Classrooms across the country are being emptied to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Many students, in both K-12 and college, have now also had to shift to online courses instead.

This can be a problem for students without internet access at home. A news report from 2017 said 60 million urban Americans at the time did not have internet because they either couldn’t afford it or had no access to it.

Luckily, according to one tweet, internet service providers are offering it free for students while many schools go all online.

But is it real?

THE QUESTION

Are service providers offering free internet for students without it?

THE ANSWER

Comcast and Spectrum are both offering 60 days of free internet to people without their services.

WHAT WE FOUND

Both Comcast and Spectrum recently put out press releases announcing their offers, and the details of each are slightly different.

Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi and broadband access up to 100 MBPS to any household with K-12 and/or college students that doesn’t already have Spectrum. Installation fees will be waived for these households, and anyone wishing to enroll will need to call 1-844-488-8395.

Comcast is expanding a service they already offer for low-income families called Internet Essentials. The service, which is normally $9.95 a month, will be free for new customers for 60 days and is 25 MBPS. People hoping to sign up for the services can call 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Both internet service providers are also offering free access to their Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

Cox isn’t providing free internet, but they are offering service at a discount for 60 days. New customers to their “Starter” package will pay $19.99 for 50 MBPS for 60 days. Their offer is valid through May 15.

