Do taxpayers need to report Venmo charges on a 1099 form?

We verified with the IRS what consumers who use person-to-person apps such as Venmo and Cash App should do when filing their taxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s the holiday season, and you and your sister want to do something nice for your mom, so you decide to go in together on one of the hottest gifts of the year — a Peloton bike.

Since you’re the oldest, you offer to front the $2,500 cost and she Venmos you for half.

But when you start to look at paying your taxes early next year, do you need to be worried about reporting that on a 1099?

That’s a question some of our viewers have been asking, so WGRZ verified it.

In order to verify this, we reached out to the IRS, who said it’s a little more complicated than a simple yes or no.

In the situation of the Peloton bike, the money you received from your sister would not need to be reported on a 1099 because according to the IRS, money received through third-party payment networks from friends and relatives for gifts or reimbursements, like for the other half of the Peloton in this case, is not taxable.

But that doesn’t mean that all transactions through P2P apps are in the clear.

Say the situation’s a little different, and you’re short for that nice Peloton bike, so to make a little extra cash and get in the holiday spirit, you decide to start a side business installing holiday lights.

According to the IRS, since you’re now a business, any payment you receive for goods and services over a $600 price tag now needs to be reported on a 1099.

But that wasn’t always the case. In fact, prior to this year, the limit on P2P apps used to be 200 different payments or if the total transactions you received over the course of that year exceeded $20,000.

But the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 lowered the reporting threshold to $600.

So you might be thinking — why should I care?

If you’re one of these businesses that have received payments through P2P apps that exceed this new threshold in the past year, this change will be seen as soon as next month.

And it could cause you to have to amend your tax returns if you try to file them too early, so the IRS recommends holding off on paying your taxes until you receive your 1099 by Jan. 31.