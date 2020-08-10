VERIFY: Campaigners must stay at least 100 feet from Ohio polling places

Campaign signs are a common sight leading up to Election Day. But in Ohio, there are restrictions on where they can be placed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you get ready to vote early, or head to the polls on Election Day, you'll likely see campaign signs just about everywhere.

But some of you are wondering: how close can those signs, or campaigners, be to polling places?

Signs, and campaigners in general, have limitations in Ohio on where exactly they can be.

We turned to two sources for the answer: the Ohio Revised Code and Ohio's elections chief, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who said the answer is simple. There's a 100-foot buffer around all polling locations.

"You're not allowed to do any campaigning inside that buffer," LaRose said. "You're not supposed to wear your favorite candidate's hat or shirt or button or carry a sign inside. So that's something that our poll workers enforce to make sure that people aren't violating that 100-foot buffer."

Ohio law says polling places should set out a pair of small American flags marking the 100-foot distance or as close to it as possible. Campaigners and their signs must stay outside that bubble.

There is some nuance. Let's say the line of voters extends past the 100-foot marker, which is possible due to social distancing. In that case, there's no campaigning allowed within 10 feet of a voter.

"Outside of that, of course, the First Amendment is in full effect," LaRose said. "People can campaign all they want. But what you can never do is obstruct or delay or block a voter. That's something that we would never tolerate."

Bottom line: we can VERIFY you aren't allowed to campaign within 100 feet of a polling location in Ohio on Election Day, nor can you wear any campaign apparel. Keep an eye out for those American flag markers to see where the neutral zone begins and leave all your campaign apparel at home.