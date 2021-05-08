No, that stimulus text is not from the IRS, its from scammers

Scammers are targeting people nonstop through emails and in text messages about stimulus money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scammers are targeting people nonstop through emails and in text messages about stimulus money.

THE QUESTION

10TV viewer Kayla asked us to Verify if a text she received is legitimate. It says, "Stimulus Check notice: Your latest check remains unclaimed."

Then the text provides a link to claim your government stimulus. But is this true?

THE SOURCES

Ohio Attorney General's office, the IRS and the US Department of the Treasury

THE ANSWER

No, that text and link are from scammers not from the IRS

WHAT WE FOUND

The Ohio Attorney General's office said, "Everything points in the direction of a scam."

The IRS has your information so they should not be soliciting personal information or bank account information.

A representative with the IRS doubles down on that. They said, "The IRS may send text messages, but will not request personal and/or financial information, and this text message was not sent by the IRS".

In fact, the Internal Revenue Service recently issued a warning about coronavirus-related schemes tied to economic impact payments.

It states, "The IRS isn't going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster and they advise not to open any links or attachments."

The IRS said, "Taxpayers should watch not only for emails but text messages, websites and social media attempts that request money or personal information".

In addition, the US Department of the Treasury said the text Kayla received is fraudulent.

"The Treasury Department also recommends you immediately delete the questionable email or text message without accessing any links," according to the IRS.