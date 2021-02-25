No, Mr. Potato Head is not becoming gender neutral | VERIFY

After Hasbro announced a change to the Mr. Potato Head brand, reports were published online saying the character would be gender neutral.

DALLAS — CLAIM: Is Hasbro turning Mr. Potato Head into a gender-neutral character?

CONCLUSION: This is false. Hasbro is updating the overall brand name to "Potato Head," but is not making changes to the character, itself.

SOURCE: Hasbro, the maker of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head is here to stay, according to the toy's manufacturer, Hasbro.

Reports that Hasbro was turning the toy into a gender-neutral character went viral on social media on Thursday after the company announced that it would be changing the brand.

The headline from Sky News on Twitter read, "Mr. Potato Head is no more as classic toy goes gender neutral."

Mr Potato Head is no more as classic toy goes gender neutral https://t.co/Ig2ZKw4vLo — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 25, 2021

However, that's not what Hasbro's press release said about the brand change.

According to the release, "Hasbro is officially renaming the MR. POTATO HEAD brand to POTATO HEAD to better reflect the full line."

Many publishers interpreted that to mean the character would become gender-neutral.

But, the next line of the press release debunks that report.

"But rest assured, the iconic MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD characters aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD," the press release read.

In its release, Hasbro encouraged inclusive creativity saying, "The possibilities to create your own families are endless with mixing and mashing all the parts and pieces."

Later on Thursday afternoon, Hasbro tweeted to reassure fans that Mr. Potato Head isn't going anywhere.