Yes, millions of Cosori air fryers have been recalled due to fire and burn risks

Certain models of Cosori brand air fryers have been recalled in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

Air fryers are one of the most popular small countertop kitchen appliances on the market. In the last few years, millions of people have purchased the miniature convection ovens in the U.S.

Recent online searches from the past week show many people are wondering if there is currently a recall on certain models of air fryers made by a brand called Cosori.

THE QUESTION

Is there a recall on certain models of Cosori air fryers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a recall on certain models of Cosori air fryers.

WHAT WE FOUND

More than two million Cosori air fryers that were sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to a recall alert issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Feb. 23. The CPSC says people should stop using the recalled air fryers immediately out of an abundance of caution.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. Vesync has received over 200 reports of the now-recalled air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Some people have reported experiencing minor, superficial burn injuries and minor property damage after using the recalled unit.

All of the recalled air fryers have the Cosori brand name on the front and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors. The recall involves certain models of Cosori air fryers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes that have the following model numbers:

The recalled air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 at Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores nationwide, and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

You can contact Cosori to receive a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. You must provide your contact information and submit photos of the recalled air fryer with the cord cut off during registration to receive a replacement or another product. Receipts aren’t needed.

For more information on the recalled air fryers visit recall.cosori.com.