Here's when a charcuterie board goes from gorgeous to gross

Bacteria and viruses become unwelcome ingredients after awhile.

WASHINGTON — Getting together, giving gifts, making new memories, and eating lots of food: let’s be honest, no holiday gathering is complete without a big spread of food.

Assuming getting sick isn’t on your guests’ wish-lists, we’re verifying the food safety tips you need to know.

How long can you safely leave food out at your holiday gatherings?

The general rule of thumb is two hours to either pitch or throw the food back in the fridge.

Of course, ‘tis the season to snack, nibble and graze, so when does food go from gorgeous to gross?

This post on Reddit went viral this week not for how big and beautiful this spread is, but for how gross it is to have all that food, out for so long, with so many hovering hands.

A food safety rule of thumb from the Department of Health and Human Services: Never leave perishable foods out of the fridge for more than two hours. Past that point, food could make you sick.

“Sometimes bacteria can cause food to spoil, but other times it can cause food to become unsafe and cause foodborne illness,” explained Andy Hirneisen, Food Safety Educator with Penn State Extension.

But what about cheese–isn’t aging part of the process? The rule still applies: Dairy Management Inc – a trade group that includes the National Dairy Council, says after two hours, hard cheeses like cheddar and gouda need to go back to the fridge, and soft cheeses like brie and mozzarella should be tossed out.

That goes for really anything that belongs in a refrigerator, including raw meats and leftover cooked food.

For chilled foods, things get worse if you’re outside on a hot day, or in a hot kitchen. That's because bacteria start to grow even faster between 70 and 125 degrees. If the environment is around 90 degrees, refrigerated food shouldn’t be out for more than an hour.

“Honestly, when in doubt, throw it out,” said Victoria Grover, a Program Manager at the DC Department of Health.

The Department of Health and Human Services advises keeping hot foods on a chafing dish or in a warming tray or slow cooker. Anytime food gets between 40 and 140 degrees fahrenheit, it becomes a feast for bacteria.

“I have my own thermometer, I think that's a really good tool for people to have at home,” said Grover.

Even a hot, freshly cooked meal, sauce, or dip won’t last once it cools down and enters the danger zone - as soon as it drops below 140, start the two hour countdown.

“If you think you might have some leftovers to just heat up and serve a small amount at a time,” advised Hirneisen. That includes your favorite dip or queso.

"To keep food safe, try putting out small portions and keeping most of your food in the fridge or on the stove until people are ready to eat," said Hirneisen.

Some things are fine left on the counter: uncut fruits and vegetables are safe, and so are many baked goods like bread, cookies, or even apple pie.

"Just be sure to keep dairy and egg heavy treats - think cream or custard filling, meringue, or cream cheese frosting - in the fridge; they’ll go bad left out," added Hirneisen. “Baked goods with fruit can stay on the counter all day, as long as they don't have a cream filling or cream cheese topping anything like that."

And in 2022, we’re still unfortunately passing more than just the appetizers; to prevent the spread of viruses, make sure you have plenty of serving utensils and have people eat off their own plates—keeping their hands off the finger foods.

“The biggest thing is to just be intentional, make food safety, a part of your plan for your party,” said Hirneisen.

When it comes to food prep, use common sense: Wash your cutting boards and knives for at least 20 seconds, keep raw and prepared foods separate, and check for mold on baked goods before you eat them.

