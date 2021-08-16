No, the additional COVID-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised people is not a ‘booster shot’

The additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, approved for immunocompromised people who had an mRna vaccine, is different from a “booster shot.”

The FDA authorized a third COVID-19 shot for some immunocompromised people in August, to help boost their immune responses to the COVID-19 virus as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States.

Some news headlines called the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a ‘booster shot’ after CDC’s announcement on Friday. That term also spiked on Google Trends. But is this third shot a ‘booster’ shot?

THE QUESTION

Is the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a ‘booster shot’ for immunocompromised people?

THE SOURCES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Food and Drug Administration

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center

THE ANSWER

No, the third dose for the immunocompromised is not called a “booster shot.” It is called an “additional shot,” because booster shots are meant for people with healthy immune systems.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Friday, Aug. 13, the CDC announced the FDA authorized a third COVID-19 shot for people who received an mRna vaccine, either from Pfizer or Moderna. That shot is meant to boost their immune response, but is called an “additional shot” instead of a “booster shot.”

The CDC defines an immunocompromised individual as someone with a weaker or weakened immune system, caused by a medical condition or treatment, among other reasons.

According to Dr. William Schaffner, when an extra dose of vaccine is given to someone with a healthy immune system is called a booster shot. But when it is given to someone with a weakened immune system, it is called an additional dose.

“Immunocompromised people are immune compromised, which means their immune system doesn't work as well. So they don't respond as well to the vaccine. And so these people who are inadequate responders are given a third dose in the hopes that with a little more push their immune systems will at least amongst some of them, give them more antibody that is more protection.” Dr. Schaffner told VERIFY.

Dr. Shaffner further explained that the rest of the population gets a good response from the vaccine.

“That’s why in the future, if that response wanes, we’ll kick it up with a booster”, he said.