TOLEDO, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Health Department:

State and local public health officials in Ohio have confirmed that three reports of severe pulmonary illness after vaping are likely due to vaping and are investigating an additional 11 reports of illness. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued updated recommendations on vaping for the public.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued a health alert to healthcare providers on Aug. 23 asking them to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness where the cause is unclear with a history of vaping to local or state public health officials for investigation.

Ohio’s three confirmed cases range in age from 18 to 26 years old, include two females and one male, and all required hospitalization. The confirmed cases reside in Lucas, Richland, and Union counties. Investigations continue into Ohio’s additional reports of illness and no further information about them is available at this time.

CDC is reporting more than 200 possible cases from 25 states, and its updated recommendations on vaping for the public include:

While the investigation is ongoing, people should consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products if they are concerned about the health risks.

Regardless of the investigation, e-cigarette and vaping products should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

Do not buy vaping products off the street – you do not know what they really contain that could be harmful to your health. Vaping products bought on the street may contain THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify e-cigarette or vaping products or add any substances to them not intended by the manufacturer.

If you use e-cigarette products, monitor yourself for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health.

If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, contact your doctor or go to the ODH website for information about resources, including the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line (1-800-QUIT-NOW).