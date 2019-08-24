TOLEDO, Ohio — It's move-in day which means it's time for the University of Toledo students to get school started again.

It was also the perfect weather for student to move-in and see where they will be living for the next semesters.

President Sharon Gaber helped students with their move-in too.

She told WTOL there are a lot of things for students to get excited for now that school is about to begin, including the Lime scooters that were introduced in 2018 and new kayaking, which begins this semester.

"For us, we think it's going to be another fantastic year. Students here at Parks Tower are very close here to the Glass Bowl; lots of activity with football. It'll be a lot of fun and they'll learn a lot" said the University of Toledo's President, Sharon Gaber.

One UToledo freshman tells us he has already made new friends and is excited to get classes started.

"Toledo is just, it was beautiful. Really good business school, so I wanted to come here for finance, so I thought, why not?" said freshman, Caleb Brittner.

Classes start Monday, August 26, and there will be welcome events for the students to attend.

School officials hope everyone had a great move-in day and will have a great start to the new school year.