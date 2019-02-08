TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC) is looking to make the transition from a Level 1 trauma center to a Level III trauma center.

This means if they get it, they'll be able to expand their services for more patients.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) were notified of the request earlier this week.

This news comes a month after the opening of UTMC's comprehensive care center.

The transition, if approved, won't change anything there or at any other UT medical centers.

The biggest difference between the change of the level is what resources can be provided to the community.

"It will enable us to expand even more of the areas where we see the greatest need in the community. That's in the area of primary care and health. Those are two areas where we've seen an increase, and growth, and need for services," said the Associate V.P. of UT Marketing and Communications, Adrienne King.

The change would open more job opportunities in certain areas of the Medical Center as well. An estimate on how many people UTMC is looking to hire has not been confirmed.

"It depends on what those services currently are. We're assessing what the needs of the region include. But we are currently look at some potential to expand things within behavioral health offerings," said King.

Transitioning does not have a direct impact on the students and employees yet. If approved however, training could be different.

UTMC is looking into other service offerings and behavior health is not the only one.

They are canvassing the community needs and awaiting response on the approval of the transition.

The ACS has to review and approve the request, which could take a few days or a few weeks.

Officials at UTMC said they anticipate the decision to be in their favor because of the long-standing relationship and commitment with their patients.

The timeline for the transition is unknown as only a request has been submitted.

Anyone who is curious about the differences between a Level 1 and Level 3 trauma center, information can be found here.