MCLEAN, Va. — Reports of a man with a weapon at USA TODAY headquarters after the building was evacuated were mistaken, according to USA Today.

Police were investigating reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building -- home to USA Today -- in McLean, Virginia. The building also houses several other businesses.

Fairfax County police tweeted at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating the reports at 7950 Jones Branch Drive. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

An employee said they were being evacuated from the building. Officials from the nearby Hilton released the following information.

"We can confirm our HQ team is aware of and actively monitoring the situation that is occurring at the USA Today building. For context, Hilton HQ is approximately half a mile from the location in question. We stand ready to provide guidance to our HQ-based Team Members if required," said Meg Ryan, director of corporate affairs at Hilton.

However, an FBI source confirmed to WUSA9 that no shots were fired. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Alarm sounded at the building as police squad converged on the scene," USA Today reported. "Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead."

Around 1 p.m., Fairfax County police said they are working to investigate the reported threat and, "have found no evidence of any acts of violence of injuries."

Earlier this year, the company that owns WUSA9, TEGNA, moved their offices out of the building in question. Gannett recently merged with GateHouse -- the two newspaper giants combined for a roughly $1.4 billion.

Tysons, Va. is about 25 minutes from Washington, D.C.

This incident comes just a few days after two mass shootings in the U.S. that left more than 30 people dead.

USA Today reporters are providing updates on the incident via Twitter.

"We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building," Business Trends Reporter Nathan Bomey tweeted.

