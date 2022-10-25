ISP: Boy found in suitcase identified; mother wanted for murder, believed son was possessed by demon

The child was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Georgia.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April.

"It's a bittersweet day," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.

There were no matches to any missing children reports for police to work off of on the case. There were thousands of tips, but unfortunately, none of them panned out.

An autopsy did not find any signs of physical trauma.

"No crime scene evidence technologies were spared," Huls said about the investigation.

As a result of physical evidence, ISP detectives were able to identify two suspects and the little boy found dead.

The child was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Georgia. He was never reported to authorities as a missing child. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

"We want justice for Cairo,” Huls said.

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations helped find and contact Cairo's biological father after investigators were able to confirm the child was Cairo.

Police seek Cairo's mother

Two felony arrest warrants were issued for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Louisiana and 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, who is the mother's child.

Coleman was arrested in recent days in San Francisco, California. Police are still trying to locate Anderson.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for Anderson. She is currently at large and believed to have last been in the Los Angeles area.

Police are asking people across the country to be on the lookout for Anderson.

"Help us locate her for Cairo so that justice can be served for him," Huls said.

Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. However, police say she's known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Police believe the photo below is the most accurate photo of Anderson, although not the most recent.

Anyone who sees Anderson or who has information about her location is asked to contact the local police department with jurisdiction at that location.

Evidence in the case

According to court documents, police used technology to pull fingerprints from trash bags the boy's body was found in along with the suitcase. The documents claim the fingerprints came back a match to Anderson.

13News learned Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12, 2022, for child endangerment, speeding over 25 mph and failing to stop for officers. Police claimed the pursuit lasted for 30 minutes until Anderson ran out of gas. Coleman was in the car with her and police said Anderson told them Coleman was her sister.

13News has also learned, just about two weeks before the boy's body was found, Anderson was arrested in Louisville for shoplifting and assault. That incident happened March 31.

Court documents allege Anderson's Facebook page had pictures of Cairo and the images matched the autopsy photos of the boy. She also allegedly posted about needing to do an exorcism on her son to remove a "very powerful demonic force." She also allegedly made a post about telling her story in a book or podcast about living with a demonic child.

Days later, Anderson and Coleman's phones were pinged in Pekin, Indiana – not far from where Cairo's body was found. Additionally, surveillance video from a property owner shows Anderson's car stop on the road where the suitcase was found.

Police said Coleman's Facebook page showed her with the same suitcase that the boy's body was found in.

On the same day the suitcase was discovered, video allegedly shows Anderson's car driving across the bridge from Indiana to Louisville.

Background on the case

Last Sunday marked six months since a mushroom hunter stumbled upon a Las Vegas suitcase, deep in the woods and high in the hills on April 16, 2022.

The suitcase was not far from a dead-end road. A state police sergeant who has lived in Washington County his whole life told 13News he didn't even know this road existed.

Inside, he found a dead child described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

A month later, ISP released autopsy results showing the boy died of an electrolyte imbalance.

The Washington County community laid the young boy to rest in June, marking his grave with the phrase: "In loving memory of a little boy known but to God."

ISP officials said their investigation into the boy's identity and who could be responsible for leaving his body in those woods, is still ongoing.