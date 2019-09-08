TOLEDO, Ohio — $7.4 million: That's how much money was awarded to a team of physicists at the University of Toledo.

This award was made possible by the U.S. Air Force.

The funds will allow the university to do research on cutting edge technologies and materials that will be used for space applications.

The ultimate goal is to develop solar technology that can provide power for space vehicles using sunlight.

These technologies will need to be lightweight, flexible, highly efficient and durable in space.

"We are thrilled to have these opportunities to work on these materials that will help to establish new and fundamental knowledge for the Air Force," said UToledo professor, Dr. Randall Ellingson.

Dr. Ellingson added that the work they are doing is innovating and will create new opportunities for studies.

The funds will be used to support many faculty and students, as well as purchasing materials.

They hope to forge new ground and pave the way power sources in the future.