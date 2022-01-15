University of Michigan removes president after alleged inappropriate relationship with employee

U-M officials removed Schlissel after they learned of emails exchanged with a subordinate employee, which were 'inconsistent with the dignity of the University.'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Dr. Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan, the Board of Regents announced Saturday.

U-M officials received an anonymous complaint about Schlissel having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate University employee on Dec. 8.

After investigation, the Board says they discovered Schlissel has used his University email over a period of years to communicate with the employee 'in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University.'

Those conversations can be viewed here.

Effective immediately, former U-M president Mary Sue Coleman will take over as Interim President. The change will be affirmed during a formal meeting on Feb. 17.

"We take our constitutional role as a governing board seriously and we all agree that this decision is in the best interest of the University we care about so deeply," the members of the University of Michigan Board of Regents said in a release.

The Board told Schlissel of their decision to remove him in a letter sent on Saturday. Among their reasons for the removal, the officials pointed to emails in which Schlissel called the employee 'sexier' and described on numerous occasions his desire to be with her, among others, all sent from his University email to the employee's University email.

The letter sent to Schlissel explaining their decision can be viewed here.

