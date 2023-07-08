Unclaimed funds in Ohio: State helps fair visitors find more than $320,000 in missing money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds announced Monday that they helped return more than $320,000 in missing money at this year's Ohio State Fair.



The division helped return $322,729.94 in unclaimed funds to more than 1,000 claimants who visited the booth at the fair. The average claim was nearly $308.



Each year at the Ohio State Fair, the Division of Unclaimed Funds sets up in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten funds. One Ohioan this year found more than $50,000.



“The Ohio State Fair is our largest in-person outreach event of the year and one we look forward to each year,” Superintendent Akil Hardy said. “This year’s fair marks another success as we were able to reunite thousands of Ohioans with their missing money.”