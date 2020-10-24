UK police recover stolen Ming dynasty vase worth $3 million

The suspects, aged 44 and 42, were arrested in London’s tony Mayfair area last week on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

LONDON, UK — British police say they have recovered a 15th-century Chinese vase valued at 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) that was stolen in Switzerland last year.

The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that they have arrested two men over the theft of the Ming dynasty vase.

It is thought to have been stolen from a Swiss collection in June 2019 by a London-based organized crime gang.

