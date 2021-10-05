U of M president to step down in 2023

President Mark Schlissel said he wants to step away from the position a year earlier to allow the university to find a new leader.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After eight years guiding the University of Michigan, President Mark Schlissel said he's stepping down in 2023.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, Schlissel indicated the next leader will need to be committed into the next decade and beyond.

As we emerge from a historic global pandemic, now is an important time to strategically consider the future of @UMich. To ensure a smooth & thoughtful leadership transition, today I am announcing I will end my service as president in June 2023. https://t.co/8PKIzAAs2n pic.twitter.com/tvePnm1G8u — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) October 5, 2021

"I am very proud of all the university has accomplished thus far during my term as president and remain excited about what we are currently planning for the years ahead. Thanks to you, U-M is addressing major societal challenges such as poverty, firearm injury prevention, inequality, human health and the climate crisis with interdisciplinary strength. We’ve enhanced affordability on all of our campuses through the Go Blue Guarantee, expanded the reach of our world-class health care, and set a record for private support of a public university," Schlissel said in a statement.

"As long as challenges remain in our society, the University of Michigan’s work will remain unfinished. I’m eager to support all of you as you strive to make our world and university a better place."

Schlissel will reveal more details about the next two years on Thursday, Oct. 7 during the President’s University Leadership Address. You can watch that speech at 8:30 a.m. here.

RELATED VIDEO: A team effort: U of M is now rated 19th in the country

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.