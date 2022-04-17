Two injured in South Toledo fire Sunday

2 adults were transported to the hospital with serious to life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 8:13 a.m. at the Briar Cliff Woods apartment complex on Thornwood Drive.



It was quickly made into a 2nd alarm fire. Crews at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire is currently contained.

The total number of people that were in the building at the time of the fire is still unknown, but an evacuation of the building was in progress when crews arrived.



Firefighters says there were reports of people jumping from balconies of the building. One adult female jumped from a 3rd floor balcony and suffered significant injuries and burns.



The woman, along with an adult male, were transported to the hospital with serious to life threatening injuries. Their current status at the hospital is unknown at this time. No firefighters were injured.