TOLEDO, Ohio — We are now three days away from President Trump's visit to Toledo.

He's campaigning with his "Keep America Great Again" rally at the Huntington Center on Thursday night.

Ahead of the rally, supporters are selling and buying Trump merchandise.

"When I hire new people I tell them 'think of it like going to a concert. Except for politics. We're the merch guys," said Jeremy Boyts who owns "Trump Pop Up Shop."

Boyts traded in his suit for sneakers, leaving a job in financial planning to follow then-candidate Trump around the United States.

"If you count the Mike Pence rallies and the Donald Trump rallies, it's been over 300 rallies," said Boyts.

The Springfield Missouri native's business features all the merchandise you'd need for a rally.

"Pretty much anything tchotchke you can think of we've got it back there. But the main three items are always going to be hats, buttons and t-shirts," said Boyts.

Boyts said it's been a successful business, but life on the road following President Trump comes with challenges.

Boyts made a lot of phone calls before settling in on his location current location on Central Avenue at the old Giant Eagle, between Denny's and Lowe's and not everyone is happy when his truck is in town

"Southaven, Mississippi, there were plenty of gun threats there. We've had a lot of water thrown at us. We've had food thrown at us, slushies thrown on us, not an invite," said Boyts.

Boyts said for about every 100 supporters, there's one in opposition.

"When people do go by and scream at us, 'Thank you! Love you! Merry Christmas!' Kill the aggression with kindness," explained Boyts.

The pop-up shop will be at the Central Avenue location through Wednesday night and move near the Huntington Center on Thursday.

RELATED: Going to the 'Keep America Great' rally Thursday? Here's what you need to know

RELATED: Toledoans react ahead of President Trump's visit to the 419