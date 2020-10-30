Trump will host a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' in Grand Rapids at 10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump will visit Grand Rapids the night before the election just as he did in 2016.

Trump will hold a rally at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at AvFlight Grand Rapids at 4211 Cassard Lane. It will be his last stop of the day.

According to the airport's public relation's firm, Monday’s rally is being hosted by a private company, which is separate from the terminal area of the airport.

He is also making stops in Traverse City, Kenosha, Wis., and Scranton, Pa., the hometown of former vice president Joe Biden.

Trump visited Grand Rapids on the night before the election in 2016 and held a rally at DeVos Place.

Michigan has been a key campaigning state for both candidates. Biden will be joined by former President Barack Obama in Flint and Detroit this weekend.

