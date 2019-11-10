MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple arrests have been made and police used pepper spray to break up fights outside President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis Thursday night.

The skirmishes appear to have started after some of the demonstrators set Trump hats on fire.

Minneapolis police officers formed a line with horses and bicycles. Eventually the crowds thinned out.

Earlier, opponents of the president chanted and carried signs in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening as thousands of Trump supporters packed Target Center for his rally.

Several groups of demonstrators protested and attempted to block traffic near Target Center.

Minneapolis police say they have "no numbers" on arrests so far.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Analysis of President Trump’s speech in Minneapolis

RELATED: President Trump delivering speech at Target Center