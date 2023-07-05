Armored truck overturns, spills money into ditch in Michigan

Photos from troopers show bags of coins that spilled out of the back of the truck during the rollover.

WINDSOR, Michigan — An armored truck overturned into a ditch after a crash Wednesday, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Waverly Road in Windsor Township.

Police say a Loomis truck couldn't stop in time for slowed traffic. The truck clipped another car, lost control and overturned into the ditch.

Photos from troopers show bags of coins that spilled out of the back of the truck during the rollover.

There were minor injuries to the truck's occupants, and no injuries for any other drivers.

