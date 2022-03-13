Trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot postponed due to COVID-19

Court documents say an "essential trial participant" tested positive for COVID-19. The court hopes to continue the trial Thursday, March 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to COVID-19, the trial of four men charged in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be postponed.

Court documents say that an "essential trial participant" has tested positive this weekend. The court hopes to resume the trial on Thursday, March 17.

The trial was originally slated to continue Monday.

Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy; three of them also face weapons-related charges. Lawyers have signaled an entrapment defense, claiming the men were cajoled by undercover FBI agents and zealous, greedy informants.

