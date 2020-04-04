TOLEDO, Ohio — Area parent have had questions about the homework packets for Toledo Public Schools (TPS).
Those questions ranging from where to pick up assignments to when they will be turned in.
TPS has made changes to the way packets are distributed after confusion and long lines the previous time. Below are answers to common questions about getting students' homework.
Learning packets will be distributed beginning April 6. This new process is spanned across four days to help limit the amount of families in one place at the same time, getting homework.
In order to make sure school volunteers and families practice social distancing, TPS has said packets will be handed out in a 'drive-thru' style.
When you drive through, you simply tell the the person at the location what grade your child is in. If you have to walk up, they recommend you keep your distance to keep everyone safe.
The biggest concern has been knowing where to go to pick up learning packets.
According to TPS, if you have to pick up your child's work at a physical location it will be based off the schedule created by the district.
Some families will go to their home school and others will go to a school in the TPS community.
If families have internet access, they do not need to get a physical packet. Students can do their homework online at the links provided on the TPS website.
Students getting packet or using the online access will receive the same learning content based on their grade level, unless specified by their teacher.
If a teacher has already provided work online, students should be doing that work instead of the standardized learning packet.
Leaders at TPS said the assignments will last through the month of April. If closures go beyond May, the district will provide updates. Parents are asked to keep all assignments until students return back to school.
District leaders are asking parents and students to follow the schedule for easy traffic flow and help ensure a 6-foot distance. Pick up locations and days are listed below, hours are between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Bowsher High School - 2200 Arlington Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Bowsher Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Bowsher Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Bowsher Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Bowsher Seniors
Byrnedale Elementary - 3635 Glendale Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Beverly
Tue. 4/7 Byrnedale and Walbridge
Wed. 4/8 Glendale-Feilbach and Burroughs
Thur. 4/9 Harvard and Arlington
Start High School – 2010 Tremainsville Rd.
Mon. 4/6 Start Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Start Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Start Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Start Seniors
DeVeaux Elementary – 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.
Mon. 4/6 DeVeaux
Tue. 4/7 Larchmont and Elmhurst
Wed. 4/8 Longfellow
Thur. 4/9 Whittier
Rogers High School – 222 McTigue Drive
Mon. 4/6 Rogers Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Rogers Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Rogers Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Rogers Seniors
Keyser Elementary – 3900 Hill Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Keyser
Tue. 4/7 Hawkins
Wed. 4/8 McTigue
Thur. 4/9 Reynolds
Waite High School – 301 Morrison Dr.
Mon. 4/6 Waite Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Waite Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Waite Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Waite Seniors
East Broadway – 1755 E. Broadway St.
Mon. 4/6 East Broadway, Oakdale
Tue. 4/7 Garfield, Birmingham
Wed. 4/8 Raymer, Navarre
Thur. 4/9 Marshall, Escuela SMART
Woodward High School – 701 E. Central Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Woodward Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Woodward Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Woodward Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Woodward Seniors
Leverette Elementary School – 445 E. Manhattan Blvd.
Mon. 4/6 Leverette
Tue. 4/7 Spring and Sherman
Wed. 4/8 Riverside and Chase
Scott High School – 2400 Collingwood Blvd.
Mon. 4/6 Scott Freshmen
Tue. 4/7 Robinson, Robinson Achievement and Scott Sophomores
Wed. 4/8 Rosa Parks and Scott Juniors
Thur. 4/9 Glenwood and Scott Seniors
Jones Leadership Academy of Business 430 Nebraska Ave.
Mon. 4/6 Stewart, Summit Pre-K, Jones Pre-K, JLAB 7TH 8TH
Tue. 4/7 MLK, OWEA, JLAB Freshmen
Wed. 4/8 Pickett, JLAB Sophomores
Thur. 4/9 JLAB Juniors and Seniors
McKinley STEMM – 3344 Westland Ave.
Mon. 4/6 McKinley and TTA 7th -8th
Tue. 4/7 Grove Patterson and TTA Freshmen
Wed. 4/8 Old Orchard, TTA Sophomores and Mayfair Preschool
Thur. 4/9 TTA Juniors and Seniors
Crossgates Preschool – 3901 Shadylawn Dr.
Tue. 4/7 Crossgates
Ottawa River – 4747 290th Street
Mon. 4/6 Ottawa River, Edgewater
ANSAT and Westfield students can pick up their materials at any high school location.
Grove Patterson and Escuela SMART students can pick up their materials at any elementary location.
