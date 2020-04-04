TOLEDO, Ohio — Area parent have had questions about the homework packets for Toledo Public Schools (TPS).

Those questions ranging from where to pick up assignments to when they will be turned in.

TPS has made changes to the way packets are distributed after confusion and long lines the previous time. Below are answers to common questions about getting students' homework.

Learning packets will be distributed beginning April 6. This new process is spanned across four days to help limit the amount of families in one place at the same time, getting homework.

In order to make sure school volunteers and families practice social distancing, TPS has said packets will be handed out in a 'drive-thru' style.

When you drive through, you simply tell the the person at the location what grade your child is in. If you have to walk up, they recommend you keep your distance to keep everyone safe.

The biggest concern has been knowing where to go to pick up learning packets.

According to TPS, if you have to pick up your child's work at a physical location it will be based off the schedule created by the district.

Some families will go to their home school and others will go to a school in the TPS community.

If families have internet access, they do not need to get a physical packet. Students can do their homework online at the links provided on the TPS website.

Students getting packet or using the online access will receive the same learning content based on their grade level, unless specified by their teacher.

If a teacher has already provided work online, students should be doing that work instead of the standardized learning packet.

Leaders at TPS said the assignments will last through the month of April. If closures go beyond May, the district will provide updates. Parents are asked to keep all assignments until students return back to school.

District leaders are asking parents and students to follow the schedule for easy traffic flow and help ensure a 6-foot distance. Pick up locations and days are listed below, hours are between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bowsher High School - 2200 Arlington Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Bowsher Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Bowsher Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Bowsher Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Bowsher Seniors

Byrnedale Elementary - 3635 Glendale Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Beverly

Tue. 4/7 Byrnedale and Walbridge

Wed. 4/8 Glendale-Feilbach and Burroughs

Thur. 4/9 Harvard and Arlington

Start High School – 2010 Tremainsville Rd.

Mon. 4/6 Start Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Start Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Start Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Start Seniors

DeVeaux Elementary – 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.

Mon. 4/6 DeVeaux

Tue. 4/7 Larchmont and Elmhurst

Wed. 4/8 Longfellow

Thur. 4/9 Whittier

Rogers High School – 222 McTigue Drive

Mon. 4/6 Rogers Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Rogers Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Rogers Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Rogers Seniors

Keyser Elementary – 3900 Hill Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Keyser

Tue. 4/7 Hawkins

Wed. 4/8 McTigue

Thur. 4/9 Reynolds

Waite High School – 301 Morrison Dr.

Mon. 4/6 Waite Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Waite Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Waite Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Waite Seniors

East Broadway – 1755 E. Broadway St.

Mon. 4/6 East Broadway, Oakdale

Tue. 4/7 Garfield, Birmingham

Wed. 4/8 Raymer, Navarre

Thur. 4/9 Marshall, Escuela SMART

Woodward High School – 701 E. Central Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Woodward Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Woodward Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Woodward Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Woodward Seniors

Leverette Elementary School – 445 E. Manhattan Blvd.

Mon. 4/6 Leverette

Tue. 4/7 Spring and Sherman

Wed. 4/8 Riverside and Chase

Scott High School – 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

Mon. 4/6 Scott Freshmen

Tue. 4/7 Robinson, Robinson Achievement and Scott Sophomores

Wed. 4/8 Rosa Parks and Scott Juniors

Thur. 4/9 Glenwood and Scott Seniors

Jones Leadership Academy of Business 430 Nebraska Ave.

Mon. 4/6 Stewart, Summit Pre-K, Jones Pre-K, JLAB 7TH 8TH

Tue. 4/7 MLK, OWEA, JLAB Freshmen

Wed. 4/8 Pickett, JLAB Sophomores

Thur. 4/9 JLAB Juniors and Seniors

McKinley STEMM – 3344 Westland Ave.

Mon. 4/6 McKinley and TTA 7th -8th

Tue. 4/7 Grove Patterson and TTA Freshmen

Wed. 4/8 Old Orchard, TTA Sophomores and Mayfair Preschool

Thur. 4/9 TTA Juniors and Seniors

Crossgates Preschool – 3901 Shadylawn Dr.

Tue. 4/7 Crossgates

Ottawa River – 4747 290th Street

Mon. 4/6 Ottawa River, Edgewater

ANSAT and Westfield students can pick up their materials at any high school location.

Grove Patterson and Escuela SMART students can pick up their materials at any elementary location.

