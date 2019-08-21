TOLEDO, Ohio — It's become a popular sight on emergency scenes. Mixed with police officers and squad cars, you'll find bystanders recording what's happening on their cell phones.

Recently, Toledo Police responded to a car crash on Cherry Street. Bystanders already recording when first responders arrived.Two people trapped inside the car.

"Everybody has a cell phone. Everybody's recording. It does help us with transparency, which is a great tool for us. That's one of Chief Kral's ultimate goals, is transparency in the police department. And that's just something else that holds us accountable for that," said Lieutenant Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department.

Recording a public scene is a first amendment right. The ACLU reminds folks that there is one big exception.

"With law enforcement, you can't get in their way. You have to allow them the space and the ability to do what they're doing as part of their job," explained Gary Daniels, Chief Lobbyist for ACLU of Ohio.

Toledo police say if you get too close to a cop who is working you could get arrested, or your phone could get taken away.

It can also be dangerous.

"They want to reach in their pocket for a cell phone. Officers don't know what they're reaching for a gun or a phone or a cigarette. So please keep your hands visible. Don't be reaching for things. If you're going to make a movement, let the officer know, 'I'm gonna reach over here for my i.d,'" said Lt. Lenhardt.

TPD also said cellphones aren't all bad for officers who are trying to work. They've also been quite helpful in police investigations.

"It's great because we have a lot more avenues to collect evidence. We can offer people email addresses to send their videos to," said Lt. Lenhardt.

Police and the ACLU warn folks that if they decide to record public scenes, their phone could be collected as evidence or their video could be subpoenaed.

TPD asks if you witness an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for help before you start recording.