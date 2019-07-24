TOLEDO, Ohio — Nearly 30 people showed up to the Bowsher Football Field to test their fitness skills and see where they rank in joining the police academy.

To enter the academy, applicants are tested on sit-ups, push-ups and a mile and a half run all based off gender and age.

Some of the people I spoke with tell me that they've been preparing and for others this is their first time.

"14 to 15 years ago I tried a police entrance physical and I didn't do really well on the running, so I knew that it was no joke. Now that I'm serious about trying to get on board with the TPD, I knew that the test was nothing to overlook, nothing to take lightly so, I really want to make sure that I'm preparing the way I should be," said Luke Sliwka, who took part in the practice test.

If people do plan on joining the academy, the test numbers increase to test out and become a police officer, but the practice test help them alleviate their fears and see what they have to work on.

Officers said they're pleased with the turnout and they're hoping to having another one in August, but on the weekend so that more people can attend.

The application process is open and all the steps to apply need to be completed by September 30.

More on the application process and fitness test information can be found here.