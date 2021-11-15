x
TPD: 8-year-old girl found safe after being reported missing from west Toledo

Alicia went missing from Claredale Road in west Toledo, according to Toledo police Monday evening. TPD reports she has been found and is safe.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A missing 8-year-old girl has been found safe, according to Toledo police.

Alicia was last seen in the 2700 block of Claredale Road in west Toledo, according to Toledo police early Monday evening. 

TPD provided an update that she had been found and is safe this evening, thanking the public for their help.

