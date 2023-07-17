Tournament director, fans reflect on another LPGA Dana Open

The LPGA event attracted thousands as Sweden's Linn Grant claimed victory.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Judd Silverman has been the director of the Dana Open since it began back in 1984. Silverman says despite the heavy rains Saturday, this past weekend was yet another successful tournament.

“This tournament has gone really well," Silverman said. "You can only control so much. We got hit with a tough day [Saturday] but we got the round in.”

Silverman says the tournament is a reflection of the community that puts it together.

“It says a lot about our community," Silverman said. "For something to last 39 years, and raise $13.7 million for over 200 charities, it says a lot about what northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are all about.”

And fans recognize the work Silverman and others do to make this tournament a success.

“I think Judd Silverman’s done a wonderful job putting it all together," Sylvania resident Ray King said. "Sundays are always packed. Every Sunday for this tournament’s been great.”

Fans say its the one guaranteed time a year where northwest Ohio can see the biggest collection of golf’s best talent.

“I like the tradition of it," Jim Uhlik said. "It’s great seeing the LPGA ladies perform at such a high level. It’s very interesting.”

Uhlik's wife Liz agrees.

“We’re seeing world-class female athletes at the top of their game," Uhlik said. "It’s awesome.”

The tournament's official website are already looking for charities for next year’s Dana Open.

Sweden's Linn Grant won this year's tournament at 21-under par. She shot 62 on Saturday to vault to the top of the leaderboard and held on Sunday with a 3-under 68.