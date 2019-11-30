Two of the three children reported missing after a vehicle was swept up in a wash in Tonto Basin were found dead on Saturday.

The first child who was found dead was a 5-year-old. The identity of the second child was not immediately known.

Crews are still searching for the third child.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office first reported the children, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, missing after crews found a "military-type" vehicle completely submerged in water on Friday.

The sheriff's office said crews responded to reports of an RV with multiple people inside caught in Tonto Creek when they found the vehicle.

Six people -- a man, a woman and four children -- were located and airlifted from the creek when the vehicle was found, the sheriff's office said.

The group was believed to be in town for a family reunion during the holiday. The sheriff's office did not immediately disclose the group's relation.

None of those involved have been identified.

The incident happened near Highway 188 and Bar X Crossing around 4 p.m., according to Gila County Undersheriff Michael Johnson.

Radar indicated a strong storm cell was dropping heavy rain in the area right across Highway 188 at that time.

The vehicle was found about 600 to 1,000 yards from the crossing.

Both children's bodies were found about three miles from where the vehicle was found. They were found at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Next of kin have been notified for both children.

The sheriff's office said there were barricades on either side of the creek and signs that said "Do not cross when flooded" when the incident happened.

It was not immediately known why the group tried to cross the creek. The creek only flows during storm runoff.

The vehicle was described as an "oversized vehicle" with a flat-bed trailer and a cab.

Tonto Creek is about 55 miles northeast of Phoenix.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.