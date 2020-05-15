TOLEDO, Ohio — The biggest concern now that the school year is ending is the uncertainty around what will happen with the fall semester. Local school leaders say the answer to their questions is in Governor Mike DeWine's hands.

"What does school look like? I think everyone is preparing themselves to say it's not going to look like the normality of what it used to look like before March 16," Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said.

Although TPS leaders would like to have an answer for how schooling will look in the fall, Dr. Durant expects things to continue to change as June and July begin to roll around. He says there are still too many unanswered questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has plans outlined for all three options: in-person, virtual or hybrid learning. They're just waiting on the final decision from Governor DeWine.

"One way or another, the connection will be there. How that looks is yet to be decided. There's various options, various discussions, but at the end of the day nothing's been official," Dr. Durant said.

For now, he said they are figuring our their capacity and supplies for whatever could happen and making sure the governor knows what the life of an educator is like.

"We continue to provide input and feedback to the governor, as we feel there are some things he needs to hear coming from those who are within the field. And then time will tell in essence of really what happens when we begin to execute those plans" Dr. Durant explained.

