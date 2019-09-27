TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools have made the switch from regular lights to LED lighting. The efficiency project began about four years ago and people are now seeing the changes, they are most evident inside the buildings and at night.

Officials said they decided to make these changes for multiple reasons; the biggest being that they needed to find new ways to save energy.

In total, over a $1,000,000 have been spent making the upgrades and it helps them keep a closer look on things.

"A couple things that we do. We monitor when they come on, how they come on, the method that the do come on from a certain perspective if at all possible. And obviously it does help with safety because now it's more bright, more opportunity to see additional things and hopefully prevent us of something serious of course," said TPS Deputy Superintendent, Jim Gant.

TPS has also been able to take the lighting upgrades and make them a learning experience for some of the schools in the district. Those schools have dashboards that provide real-time energy consumption.

"My favorite part of it is how it tells us if we're using too much electricity because it makes our school worse if we use a lot of electricity," said 6th grader, Memphis Noble.

The students can tell when they need to limit energy consumption by a little animal that pops up on the screen.

"The squirrel will be very sad when we use a whole bunch and that barely happens because we use less electricity and when the squirrel is dancing and happy and stuff that means we're not using a lot of electricity," said 4th grader, Alyah Jones.

According to TPS, they have saved been able to save over half a million by making the switch.

The district has 42 buildings; 90% of them have already made the switch and they are looking to have the rest of the upgrades done in the next year.