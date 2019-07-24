TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of the new school year is right around the corner, which means some places like the Family House have already started their back to school drives.

Each year the Family House holds a school supply drive to provide the kids living there with a fresh start to the school year.

They are currently housing 124 people with 82 of them being school-aged kids, all of whom need school supplies.

"This year we're focused on more of your non-traditional supplies. Some of the things like binders, calculators -scientific, or the combination lock for master lock" said Family House volunteer and development coordinator, Stacey Langer. "Those items seem to go a little bit quicker and they're a little bit less likely to be donated."

A few hundred supplies are donated yearly, but non-traditional supplies are harder to come by for the families.

The backpacks and supplies are put together by the Family House so that the parents and kids don't have to worry about starting school unprepared.

Supplies that the Family House is asking for include: