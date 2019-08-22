Toledo city leaders are stressing the importance of participating in the census which is coming up in 2020. This time around you can fill it out online, through the mail or over the telephone.

Leaders from the City of Toledo and Lucas County want to remind everyone how crucial it is to fill this out.

"We have to count ourselves properly, or else we will not have the resources needed to serve the citizens of Toledo," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Every type of federal, and state funding, from schools to roads, is determined on a per-ca-pita basis. In other words, your city receives funding based off how many people live there.

"Filling out the census is so crucial because that's how we get the money to fix the roads," said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Officials say only around 70 to 80% of people in Lucas County participated in the census in 2010. Many people may be hesitant to respond for a variety of reasons.

"I think that sometimes people are a little bit leery of taking part in that but it is a federal law that protects your security," said Gloria Smith with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Leaders from all around Lucas County are reminding people that by law, your responses cannot be used against you. There is no citizenship question on the census and no threats to your security.

Mid-March of 2020 you will begin to receive information in the mail and online about completing the census. Representatives also go door to door to follow up to make sure you do not forget.