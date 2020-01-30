MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say 6-year-old Zane Clay and his 44-year-old uncle, Timothy Whitt, have both been found safe.

The Mansfield Police Department announced the news on Facebook shortly before noon Thursday.

They were both reported missing Wednesday night by the boy's mother.

The Mansfield Police Department is expected to announce additional details at some point Thursday afternoon.

---

ORIGINAL STORY FROM THURSDAY MORNING

Officials with the Mansfield Police Department say 44-year-old Timothy Lee Whitt and his 6-year-old nephew, Zane Clay, are both believed to be on foot.

Police say it was around 9 a.m. when the two were last seen leaving the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue as Whitt picked up his nephew to spend time with him.

"Zane's mother became concerned when they had not returned to her home," the Mansfield Police Department posted on Facebook. "Mr. Whitt has picked his nephew up from the residence many times int he past. However, Zane's mother became concerned as Mr. Whitt has always had Zane home on time."

Police say Zane's mother has no way of contacting Whitt because he's "transient."

"Detectives and organized volunteers are currently checking numerous locations for both subjects," police said.

No additional information has been released. We will update this story with any new developments.