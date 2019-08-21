As the school year kicks off for students, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is addressing school safety. The Governor announced the creation of the Ohio School Safety Center.

The center opens on Thursday and will be a specialized division of Ohio Homeland Security, specifically focusing on school safety. Intelligence analysts will scan social media for school threats in Ohio, review school emergency plans and evaluate how they can be improved.

"The Ohio School Safety Center will be a key tool in preventing violence in our schools. This will be a comprehensive statewide school safety office," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a speech on Wednesday.

The Governor said this new center is something he promised in his "Strong Ohio Initiative" which was the 17-point plan he announced following the Dayton mass shooting.

Experts from the center will also train educators in Ohio on physical security, emergency management and mental health. Details like how to improve school safety plans and how to identify threats early on will be discussed on a regular basis.

"Certainly schools should be a safe haven where children can learn without fear," said the Governor.

Many schools here in Northwest Ohio have been increasing their security over the past few years. Active shooter training's and bullet proof glass are becoming a reality at many districts. Additionally, many schools have already installed "the boot" in classrooms. "The Boot" is a device that can prevent an intruder from entering. Despite all of these modifications, any help from the state is welcome.

"We would always welcome help from the state when it comes to safety and security, Governor DeWine did offer that opportunity a year ago and we took advantage of that to train our staff," said Superintendent of Springfield Local Schools Matt Geha.

Last year Springfield local schools passed their safety levy. Since then, the money from that levy has been put to good use.

"New doors, locks, re-enforcing the glass at all of our schools, additional cameras, key fobs, secondary locks, interior locks, and that list just keeps going on," added Geha.

The center will start off with seven employees but Governor DeWine wants to expand it over time to include more resources.