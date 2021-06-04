TFD: Man pulled from Maumee River in east Toledo

Crews say the man was untying a ship from the shore when the ship moved and the man fell into the water.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was pulled from the Maumee River in a water rescue Tuesday morning, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

The Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo police were all at the scene in the 3100 block of Front Street near Lee Street.

Gradel Geo, an excavating company, is located at that address.

Crews say the man was untying the ship from the shore when the ship moved and he fell into the water and couldn't get out.

A coworker was able to hold onto the man until fire crews arrived to pull him out.