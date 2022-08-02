x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

'Did you at least show them a pic of your new gun?': Texts with mom of accused Oxford school shooter revealed

The court was shown a text conversation between Ethan and Jennifer Crumbley just one day before the fatal shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if the parents of a teenager accused of killing four students will face trial. 

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when the 15-year-old showed possible signs of mental distress. 

RELATED: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting face key hearing

Four students at Oxford High School were killed and seven more people were injured on Nov. 30. 

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for victims of Oxford High School shooting

Earlier that day, the Crumbleys declined to take Ethan home when they were confronted with their son's drawings of violence.

Credit: AP
Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jennifer Crumbley's boss, Andrew Smith, testified Tuesday that she said right before the shooting that she felt she was failing her son.

RELATED: Boss: Mom of alleged school shooter felt she was failing him

The court was then shown a text conversation between Ethan and Jennifer just one day before the fatal shooting.

Credit: AP
Texts are shown from Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, to a co-worker Andrew Smith as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald speaks in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The messages can be viewed in a video of the court hearing below, beginning 48 minutes in.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

WTOL 11 News at Five and Six