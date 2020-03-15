KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has ordered Matt Colvin and Noah Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee to stop buying and selling medical goods and products following reports of possible price gouging while an investigation into their actions is underway.

“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.

Matt and Noah Colvin were recently featured in an article by the New York Times, entitled "He Has 17,000 Bottlers of Hand Sanitizer and Nowhere to Sell Them," which recounted how the brothers were able to hoard the sanitizer in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic.

In the article, the brothers described how they were able to get the bottles:

On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States was announced, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn., they hit a Dollar Tree, then a Walmart, a Staples and a Home Depot. At each store, they cleaned out the shelves.

Over the next three days, Noah Colvin took a 1,300-mile road trip across Tennessee and into Kentucky, filling a U-Haul truck with thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and thousands of packs of antibacterial wipes, mostly from “little hole-in-the-wall dollar stores in the backwoods,” his brother said. “The major metro areas were cleaned out.”

Now, while millions of people across the country search in vain for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus, Mr. Colvin is sitting on 17,700 bottles of the stuff with little idea where to sell them.

“It’s been a huge amount of whiplash,” he said. “From being in a situation where what I’ve got coming and going could potentially put my family in a really good place financially to ‘What the heck am I going to do with all of this?’”"

After the article was published, the brother's actions drew the ire of social media.

On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency prompted by the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The declaration triggers the state’s anti-price gouging law which prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a state of emergency.

Under the law, the Attorney General’s Office can put a stop to price gouging and seek refunds for consumers.

The courts may also impose civil penalties against price gougers for every violation.

In a statement, the AG said that law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer.

